|
|
Judith Ann (Jordan) Latniak, age 77, of Jefferson Twp. and formerly Scranton, died Saturday evening at Regional Hospital of Scranton, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Scranton on Jan. 5, 1943, and daughter of the late Robert E. Jordan and Margaret (Moon) Keihn, Judith was a longtime seamstress for Romart Inc., of Scranton, prior to her retirement.
She enjoyed time at the casino, but her most treasured moments came with spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren who adored their "G.G." She will forever be loved by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Anna Mae Dunio and husband, John, of Jefferson Twp., with whom Judy resided; Lisa Connor and husband, Mike, of Mauk, Ga.; Charles Latniak III and wife, Rita, of Duryea; and Christopher Latniak, of Centre, Pa.; her brothers, James Jordan and wife, Gwen; and Robert Jordan and wife, Carol; grandchildren, Ernest Kowtko Jr. and wife, Silke; Frank Kowtko; Tabitha Fairbanks and husband, Glenn; Andrew Pregmon, Robert Johnson, Marissa Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Charles Latniak, IV, Bianca Latniak, Bethany Latniak; Brittany Cook and husband, Dillian; Christopher Barr and Melissa Latniak; great-grandchildren, Ernest Kowtko III, David Kowtko, Chase, Mackenzie and Clara Fairbanks, Gage Wilkins, Natalie Towers, Noah Ross, Eli, Maddie and Roman Cook; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, her former husband, Charles Latniak Jr.; and her daughter, Deborah Kowtko.
Her family will be forever grateful to the entire Intensive Care Staff of Regional Hospital for their tremendous care and compassion throughout Judith's stay.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 25, 2020