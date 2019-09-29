|
Judith Ann "Judy" Nafus, 77, of Dalton passed away Sept. 26, 2019, at Allied Skilled Nursing after a brief illness.
Born on June 13, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Allan and Gladys Nafus. Judy was a 1962 graduate of Scranton Central High School and was employed for several years by Emery Worldwide until her retirement. "Aunt Judy," as she was known by many, enjoyed trips to the casino with her longtime friends Maureen, Pauline and "Jorine." She enjoyed baking, bowling and was known for her strawberry rhubarb pie, Welsh cookies and jelly cookies.
The family would like to thank Allied Skilled Nursing and Hospice for their wonderful care.
Judy is survived by her sisters, Ann Copeland, Topeka, Kan.; Fay Davies, Butler, Pa.; and Beryl Astolfi, Dalton, Pa. She is also survived by her nieces and caregivers, Cheryl Astolfi-Burger and husband, Jim, Factoryville; Linda Astolfi-Lewis and husband, Dave, Scranton; Melissa Astolfi, Dalton; and great-niece, DaVae Lewis, Scranton. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and John Nafus.
A funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. with services by Jeanne Blackie from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park. Family and friends may call Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road, Dalton, PA 18414 or United Cerebral Palsy of NEPA, 425 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 29, 2019