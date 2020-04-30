Home

Judith Ann Slutter Tremper

Judith Ann Slutter Tremper, age 83, of Pinehurst, passed away on Monday, April 27, at Pinehurst Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pinehurst.

Judith was born on Jan. 9, 1937, in Scranton, Pa., to the late Willard Slutter and Matilda Picotti Slutter.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Tremper-Jones and husband, Robert, of Pinehurst; and two grandchildren, Christine Jones, of Singapore; and Zachary Jones, of Pinehurst.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William Timothy Tremper.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 30, 2020
