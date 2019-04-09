Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Anne Sturchio. View Sign

Judith Anne Sturchio, 72, of Lock Haven, formerly of Scranton, died Friday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Carl A. and Helen Ferber Tobias, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and Lackawanna Junior College and was employed as a legal secretary for numerous local law firms. She was of the Catholic faith.



She is survived by a son, Lawrence A. Sturchio, Natick, Mass.; two sisters, Christine Cabets, Throop; and Gail Regan and husband, Thomas, Archbald; nieces and nephews; and her partner, Greg Sereditch, Scranton.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher C. Sturchio; and a sister, Carla Mahon.



The funeral will be Thursday from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Rosary will be recited Wednesday at 4:30 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christopher Sturchio Memorial Scholarship at Penn State Worthington, Scranton. For online condolences, go to

511 Church St

Jessup , PA 18434

