The Mather-Hodge Funeral Home
40 Vandeventer Ave
Princeton, NJ 08542
(609) 924-0242
Judith Ceccoli Colnaghi Obituary
Judith Ceccoli Colnaghi died after multiple medical challenges on May 9, 2020, at Merwick Care and Rehabilitation Center in Plainsboro, N.J. She lived in Princeton, N.J., for many years but also lived in Ewing, N.J., and San Diego, Calif. Ms. Colnaghi was born on April 6, 1942, in Scranton, Pa., to Louis and Anita Bartoli Ceccoli.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Louis E. Ceccoli. She is survived by her nephew, Louis G. Ceccoli; and her sister-in-law, Carol Ann Ceccoli, both of Peckville, Pa.; and very dedicated friends.

Judith grew up in Olyphant, Pa., graduating with honors from Olyphant High School. She received her BS degree in psychology from Penn State University, State College, Pa., and a MA degree in public administration from Rider University, Lawrenceville, N.J.

Judith was a devoted, generous and loving daughter, sister and aunt, and a loyal and caring friend who will be deeply missed. Even with a major medical challenge during her entire adult life, Judith was an accomplished, independent, self-sufficient and resourceful woman. She had a well-respected career as a management consultant with over 25 years in state government for the departments of Labor, Human Services and Treasury. She was a member of the local chapter of Mensa and the Nassau Club of Princeton. She was active in both AGA (Association of Government Accountants) and ASPA (American Society of Public Administrators).

She traveled extensively through the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Mexico and loved to winter in San Miguel de Allende. Through her travels she studied languages and architecture and collected paintings and artifacts that were displayed in her home. She was an insatiable reader, consummate intellectual, researcher of "the best," exuberant about life, an avant-garde interior decorator and creator of a beautiful ambiance. She added elegance and color to everything she touched, enjoyed Sunday football and loved beagles. Judith was an avid contract and duplicate bridge player and played at local clubs in Princeton and West Windsor regularly. She was instrumental in teaching and encouraging some of her friends to play as well.

The educational inequities of Native American Indian youth have been Judith's lifelong concern. To that end she created as her legacy "The Judith Ceccoli Endowed Navajo Graduate Scholarship Fund" to support Navajo students at the University of New Mexico enrolled in the School of Medicine and School of Law who have demonstrated a commitment to assist their community after graduation. You may support Judith's vision by sending a contribution in her memory in care of the Judith Ceccoli Endowed Navajo Graduate Scholarship Fund to the University of New Mexico Foundation, 700 Lomas Blvd. NE, Two Woodward Center, Albuquerque, NM 87102, or through the secure website: https://www.unmfund.org/fund/ceccoli-scholarship-fund/.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mather-Hodge Funeral Home in Princeton, website https://www.matherhodge.com. A memorial remembrance will be held at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2020
