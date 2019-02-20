Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith E. Nardella. View Sign

Judith E. Nardella of the Bulls Head section of Scranton passed away Tuesday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center, with her loving family by her side. Her husband of 56 years is Louis M. Nardella. The couple married May 19, 1962.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Deno Bianchi and Frances Ranakoski Bianchi. Judy was a graduate of West Scranton High School, and before her retirement was employed as administrative clerk at the FNCB Bank.



She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her life was dedicated to her family, she was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.



She was a woman of faith, a longtime member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, now a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish.



Also surviving are her children, Lori Kozlosky and husband, Mark, Mantua, N.J.; Lisa Nardella, Clarks Summit; Michael Nardella and wife, Tiffany, Philadelphia; and Brian Nardella and wife, Lynne, Scranton; grandchildren, Dane and Devin Kozlosky; a brother, Ken Bianchi and wife, Cathie; nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be Friday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Entombment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum.



Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.



