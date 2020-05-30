|
|
Judith Egyed of Scranton died Thursday at Abington Manor on her 74th birthday.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Colman and Ann Lagunas Egyed. A graduate of Scranton Central High School, class of 1964, she was the owner and operator of the Powder Puff Beauty Salon in Dunmore before retirement. After her retirement, she worked at various medical offices.
She was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Abington Manor for their compassionate care during her stay there.
Surviving are numerous cousins.
Funeral services and interment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 30, 2020