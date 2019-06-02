Judith Ellen Swarts, 78, Newton Twp., died May 24 at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Unit of Scranton after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 30 years, James A. Davis Jr.



Born in the Hyde Park section of West Scranton, the daughter of the late John J. Peuser and Esther Harvey Peuser, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School and Wilkes University. Before retirement, she was the office manager for Dr. Alan Duricko. She was a member of the Countryside Community Church.



Judy enjoyed her family and friends, gardening, the Red Hats and the cruises she took with her husband and friends.



Surviving are three sons, Ed "Rusty" Swarts and his companion, Shelley Doyle, Factoryville; Jonathan Swarts and his wife, Michelle, Covington Twp.; and Christopher Swarts, Clarks Summit; a stepson, Todd Davis, Newton Twp.; a stepdaughter, Jill Lulloff and her husband, Rob, Scranton; three grandchildren, Justin Swarts; and Dominic and Bruce Lulloff; nieces and nephews. Judy is also survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews; brothers-in-law, Bruce Davis and wife, Peg, Newton Twp.; and Gary Davis and wife, Jolene, Tampa, Fla.



She was also preceded in death by her beloved sister, Carol Backo; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Backo.



A funeral service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the .



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

Published in Scranton Times from June 2 to June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary