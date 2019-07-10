Judith A. Korischar, age 69, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 4, 2019, at Allied Skilled Nursing in Scranton.



Born Jan. 26, 1950, at Mid Valley Hospital, in Peckville, she was the daughter of the late Michael J. and Ann Slaboda. She was a graduate of Blakely High School class of 1967 and was a member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant.



She resided at Allied and played an active role on the patient council and received recognition along with awards in securing patients' rights. She enjoyed the company of her Allied staff and the friends made there. Judy took great joy in crafts, especially the ceramics she made for her family, of whom she was immensely proud.



She is survived by her brother, Michael R. Slaboda and wife, Debbie, of Hatfield, Pa. Surviving, in addition, are her two children, Katrine Gobla, of Greeley, Pa.; and George Korischar and wife, Sarah, of the United Kingdom; and three grandchildren, Haley, Jacob and Annie, all of whom she treasured. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family.



Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service Monday, July 15, at 9:30 a.m. from the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 404 Susquehanna Ave., Olyphant, with Divine Liturgy at 10 in SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, River Street, Olyphant, to be celebrated by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Interment will follow in St. Cyril's Cemetery, Peckville.



Viewing hours will be Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a Parastas service at 6:30.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judy's name can be made to Allied Recreational Department, 303 Smallacombe Drive, Scranton, PA 18508.

Published in Scranton Times on July 10, 2019