Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Eulalia's Church
204 Blue Shutters Road
Roaring Brook Township, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Eulalia's Church
204 Blue Shutters Road
Roaring Brook Township, PA
Judith Massenkeil Obituary

Mrs. Judith (Judi) Massenkeil, 77, of The Villages, Florida, and formerly of Roaring Brook Twp., passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Scranton, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late George and Helen Bernatowicz Chulis, and was a graduate of Dunmore High School. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Harper Collins, Dunmore.

Judi was a loving mom, grandma, sister and aunt who loved spending time with her family. After her retirement, she enjoyed golfing and spending time with her friends in Florida.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Massenkeil, who passed away on July 30, 2018.

Surviving are daughter, Traci Fosnot and her husband, Charles, of Dunmore; daughter, Tami Barbush and her husband, Tom, of Stroudsburg; son, Christopher Massenkeil and his wife, Colleen, of Duryea; grandchildren, Ethan, Noah and Sophie Fosnot, and Dylan and Connor Barbush; sister, Debra Chulis of Scranton; brother, George Chulis and his wife, Elayne, of Delaware; sister-in-law, Carol Rossi and her husband, Robert, of Scranton; sister-in-law, Eydie Kenny and her husband, Dick, of Olyphant; nieces and nephews; and her loving and faithful Yorkie, Bailie.

The family would like to thank the staff of Fox Chase Cancer Center, the Hematology and Oncology Associates of NEPA, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Allied Hospice for the care and compassion that was shown to Judi and her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Eulalia's Church, 204 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp., by Monsignor Peter Madus. Entombment will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. A viewing will be held on Tuesday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. To leave an online condolence for Judi's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute Spirit of the Hope Celebration, 334 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510, 570-941-7984; or to the Make A Wish Foundation, 1020 Orlando Ave., Suite 100, Maitland, FL 32751.


