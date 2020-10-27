Home

Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Judith May Bielinski Burch

Judith May Bielinski Burch Obituary

Judith May Bielinski Burch, 76, of Dickson City, died Friday at home.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Henry and Sophie Bargielski Bielinski, she was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. She was a graduate of Dickson City High School and she was a cheerleader. She received an associate degree in secretarial science from Lackawanna College. She had been employed by the Pa. Health Insurance Premium Program, Lackawanna County Medical Group, Dr. Shingala, Carbondale, and in various other secretarial and bookkeeping positions.

Judy was a caring mother and a strong-willed, self-sufficient person. She enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and local casinos, along with playing bingo. She was a Girl Scout leader when her daughter was younger. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, crafting and, later in life, painting. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Surviving are a daughter, Candace Burch, Durham, N.C.; a sister, Alberta Grabowski, Throop; a brother, Henry Bielinski, Florida; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, James Bielinski.

There will be no public calling hours. Services will be at the convenience of the family with interment of cremains at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp.

Arrangements are by Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.


