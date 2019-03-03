Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith (Judi) Morales. View Sign

Judith (Judi) Morales, 65, Old Forge, died on Friday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore.



Born in Old Forge, on Dec. 8, 1953, daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth Ann Rist Smith, she held a career in health care, serving as a registered nurse in North New Jersey, where she resided until returning to her native Old Forge a decade ago.



Judi led an amazingly active life. From rollerskating to riding motorcycles, she was always on the go. Now at peace, she will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends. Her legacy will undoubtedly live on through those who benefit from her selfless act of body donation.



She is survived by loving family, her daughter, Christine Palmer; and son, Michael Morales; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild; two brothers, Ray and Nat; and three sisters, Betty, Carol and Doris; and nieces and nephews.



Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.



Visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.

Judith (Judi) Morales, 65, Old Forge, died on Friday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore.Born in Old Forge, on Dec. 8, 1953, daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth Ann Rist Smith, she held a career in health care, serving as a registered nurse in North New Jersey, where she resided until returning to her native Old Forge a decade ago.Judi led an amazingly active life. From rollerskating to riding motorcycles, she was always on the go. Now at peace, she will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends. Her legacy will undoubtedly live on through those who benefit from her selfless act of body donation.She is survived by loving family, her daughter, Christine Palmer; and son, Michael Morales; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild; two brothers, Ray and Nat; and three sisters, Betty, Carol and Doris; and nieces and nephews.Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.Visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence. Funeral Home Kearney Funeral Homes

517 North Main Street

Old Forge , PA 18518-1811

(570) 562-1590 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close