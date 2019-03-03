Judith (Judi) Morales, 65, Old Forge, died on Friday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore.
Born in Old Forge, on Dec. 8, 1953, daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth Ann Rist Smith, she held a career in health care, serving as a registered nurse in North New Jersey, where she resided until returning to her native Old Forge a decade ago.
Judi led an amazingly active life. From rollerskating to riding motorcycles, she was always on the go. Now at peace, she will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends. Her legacy will undoubtedly live on through those who benefit from her selfless act of body donation.
She is survived by loving family, her daughter, Christine Palmer; and son, Michael Morales; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild; two brothers, Ray and Nat; and three sisters, Betty, Carol and Doris; and nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 3, 2019