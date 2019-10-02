|
Judith Paolino Bieryla, 74, of West Scranton, died Sunday at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Judy was a true Scrantonian. More specifically, she was a "West" Scrantonian. Born and raised on Chestnut Street in West Scranton (now Cabrini Avenue), she attended Lafayette Grade School and West Scranton High School, class of 1963. Judy was always happy and content with her home and surroundings, and truly never desired to leave the area. As a result, Judy formed long lasting relationships with like-minded family and friends - mostly other West Scrantonians - who will miss her greatly.
Although Judy's life was beset with tragedy - losing her father when she was only 3 years old, both her mother and brother long before their life expectancies, and her beloved son Teddy while still in his prime - Judy never lost her faith and attended Mass on a daily basis. Her loved ones pray it doesn't take long for Judy to be reunited with her loved ones, and to find the peace and happiness she truly deserves.
Judy is survived by twin grandchildren, Cal and Jon Bieryla; a great-granddaughter, Scarlet Bieryla; a number of first cousins who remained close to Judy throughout her life and loved her dearly; and Michelle and Brian Taylor, whose extraordinary support greatly enhanced Judy's life and made her battle against cancer a much more bearable ordeal.
Judy was preceded in death by her son, Teddy Bieryla, to whom she devoted her life; her father, Ralph Paolino; her mother, Ceil Napolitano Paolino; and her older brother, Mike Paolino.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St. in West Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Family and friends may pay their respects at the church from 9 a.m. until Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judy's name to St. Patrick's Food Kitchen, c/o 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 2, 2019