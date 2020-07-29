Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy McHugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Breig McHugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Breig McHugh Obituary

Judy Breig McHugh, 59, of Moosic, died Tuesday evening at Allied Hospice in Scranton, after an illness. She is survived by her loving husband, Timothy McHugh. The couple celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary on July 11.

Born in Scranton on Jan. 16, 1961, daughter of the late Charles Sr. and Bernetta Panaro Breig, Judy was a graduate of Seton Catholic High School. For more than 25 years before her retirement, she worked for Gertrude Hawk Clates in Dunmore.

Judy was an avid antique collector. She also enjoyed the beach, gardening and would never pass up a good glass of wine. She was certainly strong-willed and her selflessness will long be remembered as she always put the needs of others before herself. She adored her family, especially her three grandchildren, and will forever be missed by all of her family and friends.

She is also survived by three children, Melissa Hudson and husband, Luke, Twentynine Palms, Calif.; Tim McHugh and fiancée, Nicole; and Mike McHugh, all of Moosic; three grandchildren, Ryleigh, Brock and Hunter; three siblings, Charlotte Baron, Taylor; Sue Mielo, Moosic; and Charlie Breig Jr. and wife, Jennifer, Jessup; godchildren, Stephanie Matylewicz and Joseph Decker; and nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Elizabeth Ruland.

Her family would like to thank the entire staff of Allied Hospice, especially chaplain Dr. Gerlain Valencia, for the tremendous amount of comfort and care they provided throughout Judy's stay.

A blessing service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Phillip J. Sladicka. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Avoca.

Relatives and friends may pay their repects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judy's name to the ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -