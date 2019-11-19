|
Judy Lesso of Throop passed away unexpectedly Nov. 14 at age 68.
Born in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Ben and Doris Sartor. Judy, a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, was retired from Fabcor Inc. She was a member of the choir at Blessed Sacrament Parish, a member of the Faith Sharing Group and a daily communicant.
Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Babinski and husband, David; two grandchildren, Maxwell and Natalie; her brother, David Sartor; nephews and cousins.
Friends may call Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 8 to 9 a.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. by Monsignor Michael Delaney at Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 19, 2019