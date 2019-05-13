Judy M. Baldwin, Scranton, died Friday at home after a brief illness.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Victor Jones Sr. and Joan Ellen Shea, she was a former member of Holy Family Church and a graduate of North Pocono High School.
Judy enjoyed playing Lee's Bingo, going to the casino, spending time with family for the holidays and taking care of everyone. She will be deeply missed.
Surviving are a daughter, Tina Kizer, Olyphant; a son, Willard Fassett, Scranton; six grandchildren, Dylan and Hunter Kizer; Cali, Evan, David, Natalia Fassett; a brother, Victor Jones, Duryea; two sisters, Jane Jones, Dalton; Cindy Castelgrande, West Virginia; nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the McGoff Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave. Interment, Maplewood Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in Scranton Times on May 13, 2019