Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy M. Baldwin. View Sign Service Information Mcgoff-Hughes Funeral Home 1401 Capouse Ave Scranton , PA 18509 (570)-343-3660 Send Flowers Obituary

Judy M. Baldwin, Scranton, died Friday at home after a brief illness.



Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Victor Jones Sr. and Joan Ellen Shea, she was a former member of Holy Family Church and a graduate of North Pocono High School.



Judy enjoyed playing Lee's Bingo, going to the casino, spending time with family for the holidays and taking care of everyone. She will be deeply missed.



Surviving are a daughter, Tina Kizer, Olyphant; a son, Willard Fassett, Scranton; six grandchildren, Dylan and Hunter Kizer; Cali, Evan, David, Natalia Fassett; a brother, Victor Jones, Duryea; two sisters, Jane Jones, Dalton; Cindy Castelgrande, West Virginia; nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the McGoff Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave. Interment, Maplewood Cemetery.



Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until the time of service.

Judy M. Baldwin, Scranton, died Friday at home after a brief illness.Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Victor Jones Sr. and Joan Ellen Shea, she was a former member of Holy Family Church and a graduate of North Pocono High School.Judy enjoyed playing Lee's Bingo, going to the casino, spending time with family for the holidays and taking care of everyone. She will be deeply missed.Surviving are a daughter, Tina Kizer, Olyphant; a son, Willard Fassett, Scranton; six grandchildren, Dylan and Hunter Kizer; Cali, Evan, David, Natalia Fassett; a brother, Victor Jones, Duryea; two sisters, Jane Jones, Dalton; Cindy Castelgrande, West Virginia; nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the McGoff Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave. Interment, Maplewood Cemetery.Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until the time of service. Published in Scranton Times on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close