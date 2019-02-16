Judy Popewchack Rinaldi, 77, Old Forge, died Friday in the Regional Hospital of Scranton after being stricken ill. She is the wife of Brian Rinaldi. Together, the couple celebrated 56 years of marriage on April 23, 2018.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Popewchack Rinaldi.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Alex and Jean Logan Popewchack, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School. Judy was best known by so many as the hostess at Café Rinaldi, Old Forge, since its founding in 2000. It was there that so many wonderful people would refer to her as "Aunt Judy." She was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge, and belonged to its former Altar & Rosary Society.
Judy truly looked forward to her Saturday morning breakfasts with her family. Her trips to both New York City and to the shore brought her so much joy over the years. Above all, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her. She was an integral part of their upbringing and will continue to influence their lives in a positive way through her lasting legacy.
Also surviving are a daughter, Valerie Marcinko Gabello; and husband, Bobby, Old Forge; three sons, Brian Rinaldi Jr., and companion, Tori Krappa, Old Forge; Joel Rinaldi, New York City; and Peter Rinaldi and wife, Melissa, New York City; two grandchildren, Jillian Marcinko-Hadden and husband, Jason Hadden, Old Forge; and Alexa Marcinko, Austin, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Jason, Violet and Otto Hadden; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bernie Marcinko.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Judy's viewing on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home.
To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Victor M. Ferri Funeral Home - Old Forge
522 Fallon St.
Old Forge, PA 18518
570-457-4321
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2019