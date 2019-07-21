Our beloved Mother, Nana and GG passed away suddenly at home following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Robert "Sonny" Reffler, who passed May 29, 2018.



Born March 28, 1941, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late James W. Hares and Alice (Marion) Hares.



Prior to her retirement, Judy was employed by Specialty Records. She spent many years during her youth in the garment industry, and most recently was employed by the Yankee Candle Store in the Viewmont Mall.



Judy was a dedicated sister and a loyal friend. She was instrumental in helping her daughter and son-in-law raise their four sons. Her influence on her brothers and sisters was invaluable. Judy was a devout and dedicated member of Asbury United Methodist Church, and had many special friendships with church members.



Judy's family would like to thank the Asbury Church and her co-workers at the Yankee Candle Store for their kindness and love.



Surviving are her daughter, Deborah A. Shea and husband, James, of Scranton, whom she adored as a son of her own; her grandsons, Casey Shea, Callaghan Shea and Kyle Shea; and Carlin Shea and wife, Patricia; her great-granddaughter, Lorelai; her brother, Robert Hares; and her sisters, Alice Codick, of Scranton; Barbara Napolitano, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Beverly Moraski, of Hamlin. Judy was joyfully awaiting the birth of her great-grandson, Henry Reffler Shea, in September.



In addition to her husband, Judy was preceded in death by her brothers, Walter Reese and James Hares Jr.



Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Asbury United Methodist Church, Delaware Street and Monsey Avenue, Scranton. Interment and committal services will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Reffler Scholarship Fund, Holy Cross High School.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton & Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.

Published in Scranton Times on July 21, 2019