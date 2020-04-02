|
|
Judy Rutkowski of Scott Twp. passed away peacefully Tuesday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, after an illness. Her loving husband is Charles "Chaz" Rutkowski, of Scott Twp.
Born in Montdale, daughter of the late Michael and Helen Lazar Popovich, she was educated in Scott Twp. schools and attended SS. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant.
She was a kind and caring woman who enjoyed being a homemaker and spending her time with her family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their exceptional and compassionate care.
In addition to her husband, Charles, she is survived by two sisters, Marianne Gerek, of Texas; Joan Smith and husband, Charles, of South Carolina; and sister-in-law, Mary Popovich, of Washington state; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Edward Popovich.
Due to the current health situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 2, 2020