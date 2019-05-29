Jule Calabro, 93, of Taylor, entered peacefully into eternal rest Saturday at the Scranton Health Care Center.



Jule was born in Pittston and was the youngest of four daughters born to the late Ignatius and Catherine Kulbinsky Minkavage. She was a graduate of Pittston High School. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church of Pittston. For many years she was employed at Consolidated Cigar Co. of West Pittston.



She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was adored by all who had the opportunity to share her company. For nearly two decades, she lovingly cared for her ailing husband Charles at their home in Pittston. She took tremendous joy in gardening and caring for a variety of plants and flowers. Jule also loved caring for animals including, most recently, her late faithful companion, Molly, a Golden Doodle, which was her favorite breed of dog. She had a sense of humor, a quick wit, a generous heart and a love of sweets. She was a beautiful spirit and will be dearly missed by everyone, especially her daughter Donna, her best friend and daily caregiver.



Preceding her in death were her husband, Charles; and sisters, Olga Dankulich, Margaret Curry and Lillian Shulna.



Jule is survivied by her daughter, Donna Derenick, Dickson City; son, Charles (Phyliss) Calabro, Wilkes-Barre; three grandchildren, Jack (Betsy) Czaja III, Jason (Valerie) Derenick and Lisa Calabro; three great-grandchildren, Sarah Czaja, Jack Czaja and Amelia Derenick; nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the nurses, doctors, therapists and staff of the Scranton Health Care Center, who welcomed and cared for Jule like family.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 31, at 9:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston, PA 18640, with the Rev. Joseph P. Elston as the celebrant.



Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of Mass. Interment will be in St Casmir's Cemetery, Pittston.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

There will be no calling hours.

