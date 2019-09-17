Home

Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc
1660 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 346-7336
Julia Jones Obituary
Julia Jones 94, Scranton, died Saturday evening in Allied Services Hospice unit after an illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, John D., in 1976.

Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Vincent and Bessie Morrison, she resided in Scranton since the end of World War II.

She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed bingo and her pet cats.

The family would like to thank the staff at Regional Hospital of Scranton and Allied Hospice for their care and compassion in Mom's final days.

Surviving are four sons, Jack and wife, Sharon, Scranton; Lee and wife, Yvonne, Tennessee; Tully, Scranton; and Eric and wife, Dorothy, Olyphant; two daughters, Barbara Leja, Scranton; and Janet and husband, Ralph Johnson, Dickson City; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son, William; and a daughter, Ann.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter or Allied Services Hospice Unit.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 North Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 17, 2019
