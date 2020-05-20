|
Julia Marsili, 97, of Jessup, died Monday morning in her apartment in the Jessup Senior Housing Complex. She was married to Ulisse "Doc" Marsili for 42 years.
Born in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Assunta Fiorucci Cappellini. Julia graduated from Jessup High School and was employed by Scottie Electronics, Weston, and retired from Supermarket Service. She and Doc also owned Doc's Café in Peckville for three years. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Peckville and a devout Catholic.
A kind and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister and friend, she cherished her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking for family events, but would never reveal every last ingredient that made the recipe so special! A visit never took place without an offering of food. She was known best as Grammy, Gram or Big Nona to her family, and she was also an adopted grandmother to so many friends that her grandchildren brought home for a holiday or weekend. She was a voracious reader and also enjoyed sitting outside spending time with her closest friends. She cherished her friends at Jessup Housing like family. She was an avid football fan, starting with the Blakely Bears and ending with the Green Bay Packers. Julia never missed a musical, dance recital, graduation or military ceremony that involved her family. For 97 years she was privileged to live life to its fullest.
The family would like to especially thank Drs. Robert and Randy Brundage and their staff for their kind and compassionate care.
Surviving are her children, Richard Marsili Sr. and wife, Linda, Saylorsburg; and Rosemary Grzenda, Olyphant; her grandchildren, Richard Marsili Jr., Bangor; Gregg Marsili and wife Amanda, Rhode Island; and Dana Maida and husband, Matthew, Archbald; her great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Gabriella and Luke Marsili, and MJ and Austin Maida; a brother, Phil Cappellini, Jessup; a sister-in-law, Gloria Marsili, Peckville; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Fred, Amerigo, Patrick Sr. and Amerigo; sisters, Clara Cappellini and Columbia Weaver; son-in-law, Raymond Grzenda; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Due to the current pandemic and concern for community health, the funeral will be private.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of James M. Margotta Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2020