Julia McKay Graham, 83, of Lakeville, died Jan. 28 at Wayne Woodlands Manor in Waymart. She was the wife of Alexander J. Graham; the couple had been married for 56 years.
Born in Montreal, she was the daughter of the late Daniel McKay Loomis and Marjorie Ellis Loomis.
Julia had a passion for all aspects of art, including wood cuts, fine art, knitting and crocheting, and latch-hook rug making. She studied oil painting under Bill Alexander. Julia was a member of the Another World Mini Club, making miniature dolls from her own designed molds. Julia enjoyed teaching arts and crafts, conducting classes in oil painting, doll making and other crafts from her time serving as a Cub Scout den mother to leading classes for miniature groups. Julia was president of the South Jersey Orchid Society and created some of her own hybrid orchid species and African violets.
She enjoyed baking, cooking and dinners on the beach with friends.
Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Sparling and husband, Chris, Ormond Beach, Fla.; four sons, Robert Ferguson, Moorestown N.J.; Peter Graham, High Bridge N.J.; Andrew Graham and wife, Lori, Spotswood N.J.; and John Graham, Mount Laurel, N.J.; her two sisters, Linda Blair and husband, Ashton, Paoli; and Marianne Loomis, Ottawa, Canada; seven grandchildren, John Christian Sparling and wife, Katrina; Rebecca Ann Gaffney and husband, Joel; Sarah Beth Frederick and husband, Nathan; Abigail Grace Sparling, Hannah Joy Sparling, Susanna Elizabeth Sparling and Elizabeth Rose Sparling; and 13 great-grandchildren; John Christian Sparling, Charity Grace Sparling, Natalie Rose Sparling, Virginia Mae Sparling, Elijah Moses Sparling, Jeremiah Hudson Gaffney, William Marshall Gaffney, James MacArthur Gaffney, Theodore Alvin Gaffney, Montgomery Jackson Gaffney, Benjamin Stephen Frederick, Katherine Bethany Frederick and Madison Joy Frederick.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dan Gordon and Frederick Loomis.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 9, 2020