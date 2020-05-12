|
Julia T. Martin, 85, of Dunmore, died Wednesday at Moses Taylor Hospital. She was the widow of William J. Martin, who died Sept. 15, 2014.
Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late James and Mary Stanton Martin, she was a graduate of Hallahan High School and a member of St. Paul's Church.
Surviving are three sons, Bill Martin and wife, Cheryl, Dallas; James Martin and wife, Rosemary, Sinking Springs; and Michael Martin and wife, Margaretta, Delaware; six daughters, Marie Monahan and husband, John, Scranton; Margaret Welobob and husband, Lou, New Jersey; Mary Elizabeth Graff and husband, Tim, New Hampshire; Julie Cantarella and husband, Canio, Dunmore; Frances Martin, Wilkes-Barre; and Catherine Casey and husband, Tim, Dunmore; 17 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A service and burial will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements by McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Pantry.
Published in Scranton Times on May 12, 2020