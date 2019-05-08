Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia T. Taffera. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Julia T. Taffera, 89, formerly of Old Forge, died Saturday in Clearwater, Fla., after an illness. Her children and husband of 68 years, Evo Taffera, were by her side.



Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Teresina Bileggi Cocchi. She was a graduate of the Luzerne High School, class of 1947. After marriage, she resided in Old Forge, where she raised her family and was active in the St. Mary's Church community (now, Prince of Peace), including its adult choir.



She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who also worked closely with her husband and son in their family business, Taffera Enterprises, from 1986 to 2001. She was an extraordinary cook and baker, and spent all of her time and energy tending to her family.



Also surviving are daughters, Terese Hill and husband, Bob, of Mount Joy; Anita Brazill and husband, Terrence, of Philadelphia; and Maria Scott and husband, Richard, of Clearwater, Fla.; a son, Mario Taffera and wife, Christine, of Moscow; a sister, Rose Uter, of Luzerne. She leaves a legacy of 11 grandchildren, Christy Carey, David Carroll, Meghan White, Eric Taffera, Haley Taffera-Kennedy, Julianna, Caroline, Matthew and Daniel Brazill, Anthony Marino and Alexandra Taffera; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and friends.



Julia was also predeceased by a brother, Theodore Merli; and a sister, Anna Martino, both of Luzerne.



The funeral services will be Friday, May 10, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Entombment with committal rites will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.



Family and friends are invited to visit Friday in the church from 9 to 10. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Julia's name may be directed to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of consolation, visit

