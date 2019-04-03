Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juliann Marie Nidoh. View Sign

Juliann Marie Nidoh, 53, Clarks Summit, passed away peacefully Friday morning at her home.



Born in Scranton, on July 13, 1965, she was the daughter of Mary Kapacs Nidoh, Clarks Summit, and the late Paul Nidoh. Juliann was a 1983 graduate of Abington Heights High School and was a graduate of Marywood College, receiving a BBA in accounting. Julie worked many years for Akzo Nobel Salt Co., Citizens Savings Bank and Perry Trucking Co.



Juliann enjoyed roller skating, gardening, viewing NASCAR on weekends and attending Bruce Springsteen concerts whenever possible. She was a very caring person who had a great love for animals as evidenced by the numerous cats she raised and nurtured.



She is survived by her mother, Mary; her brother, Paul, Houston, Texas; nephews, Matt Nidoh and wife, Meredith; and Andrew Nidoh, all of Austin, Texas.



She was predeceased in death by her father, Paul; brother, Stephen Nidoh, Esq., and twin brothers, John and Joseph.



Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Myron Myronyuk, pastor. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Minooka section.



Visitation will be in the church on Friday, 10:30 until time of services at 11:30. Memorial donations can be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.

262 Railroad Avenue

Scranton , PA 18505

