Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care
157 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-0630
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Jerowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie A. Jerowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie A. Jerowski Obituary

Julie A. Jerowski, Scranton, died Saturday at Allied Hospice Center. She and her husband, Roman Jerowski Jr., recently celebrated 58 years of marriage.

Born in Olyphant, daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna Halulko Dobransky, she was a graduate of Olyphant High School and had been employed in the coffee shop at Moses Taylor Hospital. She loved decorating and making every holiday special.

Also surviving are children, Mark and wife, Lisa; Jeffrey and Carolyn; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Lupinski and husband, Gene; nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Ginger.

A private funeral Mass will be held in St. Patrick's Church with interment to follow in Cathedral Cemetery.

Arrangements, Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.

Condolences: wwwWest

ScrantonFunerals.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -