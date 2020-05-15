Home

Julie Ann (Graziano) Muth

Julie Ann (Graziano) Muth Obituary
Julie Ann Graziano Muth, 79, of Taylor, died Wednesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after an illness. She is survived by her beloved husband, Fred Muth Sr. Wed on Feb. 4, 1961, the couple was married for 59 years.

Born in Old Forge on Feb. 9, 1941, daughter of the late James and Violet Evans Graziano, Julie was a graduate of Old Forge High School. For more than three decades she served as the face of the Taylor Community Center, serving as both center director and second mother to two generations of young Riverside Vikings. Everyone certainly knew "Julie from the community center."

She cared for each child that visited the center and treasured the countless friendships she made along the way. She was always positive and impacted many young lives. An amazing person, she'll never be forgotten by family and all who were blessed enough to know her.

She is also survived by her son, James Muth and wife, Tracy, Taylor; brother, John Graziano and wife, JoAnne, Old Forge; grandchildren, Jimmy and Joshua Muth; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Fred Muth Jr., on March 12, 2004; and siblings, James "Jimbo" Graziano, Phyllis "Pudgie" Manganiello and Violet "Cookie" Vullo.

Her family would like to thank Julie's physician, Dr. Darlene Dunay, for her devoted care.

Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with interment at Old Forge Cemetery. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 15, 2020
