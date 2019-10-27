|
Julie Krautter Yatsonsky, 51, of Honesdale, Canaan Twp., passed away suddenly of natural causes Friday, Oct. 25, at home. Her husband, James T. Yatsonsky, survives her. Married on Oct. 15, 1988, they celebrated 31 years of marriage this month.
Born Feb. 26, 1968, in Scranton, she was the daughter of Frederick Carroll and Dawn A. (Zacharias) Krautter, of Newfoundland.
Julie graduated from Wallenpaupack High School, class of 1986. Later that same year, she was crowned Green Dreher Sterling Fair Queen. Julie built her life around her family; she loved farming and living the simple life with those she loved best. She was the most hardworking and dedicated farm mom. She woke up every morning at 4 a.m. and went off to the barn to do chores. She loved her family and the many others that she "adopted" through the years. No one ever went hungry at Julie's house. She was crafty, determined, independent, fair, loving and tough as nails. Julie will always be remembered for being an awesome school bus driver and the best ice cream lady around. To say she'll be missed is an understatement; life will never be the same. We'll carry her memory in our hearts every day.
She is also survived by four children, Michael Yatsonsky and his wife. Brittany, of Honesdale; William Yatsonsky and his wife, Ashley, of Waymart; Sara Yatsonsky and her boyfriend, Travis Hollister, of Honesdale; and Douglas Yatsonsky and his fiancée, Samantha Fawcett, of Honesdale; four grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Owen, Abigail, Ryan and Willow; brothers, Douglas Krautter and his wife, Rhonda, and Barry Krautter and his wife, Dawn, all of Newfoundland; a sister, Ronda Gilpin, of Greentown; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother in childhood, Michael J. Krautter, in 1971.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 10:30 a.m. in the Carousel at Camp Ladore, near 287 Owego Turnpike, Waymart.
All are welcome to attend the funeral service on Wednesday. There will be no public calling hours.
Interment will be Wednesday in Darling Cemetery, Cherry Ridge.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Julie's memory to the Waymart Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 186, Waymart, PA 18472.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 27, 2019