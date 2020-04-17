|
|
Julie L. Luchansky, 83, of Olyphant, passed away Wednesday morning at home surrounded by her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, George J. Luchansky, and son, Andrew Luchansky.
Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late John and Stella Goditis Bossick.
Julia was a seamstress and homemaker, who was inseparable from her family. She was a devoted and loving mother and wife. She always put others' needs above herself.
In addition to her son and husband, she is survived by a sister, Mary Vegari, Carbondale, and brother-in-law, Joseph Pittman, Jermyn; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen M. Rydzik and Darlene Pittsman; and three brothers, Joseph, Frank and George Bossick.
Julie will be immensely missed by her loving husband and son. They were a very close and devoted family. Their love for her could never be expressed enough.
She was a faithful member of Holy Ghost Church, now Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant.
Arrangements are through Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant. A funeral Mass will be held in the future in Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 17, 2020