Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home
901 Lackawanna Ave
Mayfield, PA 18433
(570) 876-1420
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral
Julie Telep Obituary
Julie Telep, 98, Mayfield, died Thursday at Elmcroft Senior Living Center.

Born in Mayfield, the daughter of the late Alexander and Anna Osnick Telep, she graduated from Mayfield High School class of 1939. She was a member of St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral and its St. Barbara Society.

She was very active in many church functions, including serving as a Sunday school teacher for many years.

She is survived by her brother, Basil, Mayfield; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by five brothers, John, Michael, Victor, Paul and Boh­dan; and five sisters, Mary, Madelyn, Theo, Martha and Mildred.

The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with a requiem service in St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral to be celebrated by Mitred Archpriest John Sorochka. Interment, parish cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Arrangements entrusted to the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home, Lackawanna Avenue, Mayfield.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 9, 2019
