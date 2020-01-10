Home

Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
58 River St.,
Carbondale, PA
Julius Joseph Dobitsch Jr. Obituary
Julius Joseph Dobitsch Jr., 61, of Clifford Twp., died Wednesday at home after a brief illness. His wife is the former Edith Machiesky.

Born in Darby, son of Julius J. Dobitsch Sr., Salem Twp., and the late Joan Campbell Dobitsch, who died in December, he was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church, Carbondale. He was a graduate of Western Wayne High School. He was currently employed as a respiratory technician in the polysomnography department at the VA Hospital in East Orange, N.J.

Also surviving are three sons, Julius Dobitsch and wife, Jennifer, Fort Myers, Fla.; Francis Dobitsch, Clifford Twp.; and Dennis Dobitsch, M.D., and companion, Lisa, Chicago; four grandchildren, Mackenzie, Evy, Julian and William; siblings, Kathleen Hertzog, Lake Ariel; Sandra Gillette, Salem Twp.; David Dobitsch, Langhorne; Christoper Dobitsch, Sterling Twp.; and Daniel Dobitsch, Wilmington, Del.; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Teresa, Maria and Katrina Virbitsky, whom Jules truly loved as if they were his own children.

The funeral will be Tuesday with services at 10 a.m. in the Trinity Episcopal Church, 58 River St., Carbondale, by the Rev. William McGinty. Interment, Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 10, 2020
