June A. Regni, 84, a resident of Clarks Green, formerly of South Scranton, died April 29 in Vitas Hospice, Philadelphia. She was the widow of Jerry Regni Sr., who died in 2009.
Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Curcio Benci, she was a member of the Church of St. Gregory and she was a graduate of Marywood Seminary and received her Master of Education degree from Marywood College.
She was a retired employee of the Scranton School District.
June had a wonderful childhood and traveled with her parents. She was a dynamic woman who enjoyed life, loved fashion and gardening. She had a tremendous work ethic. June was a great wife and mom and cared deeply for her grandchildren.
Surviving are her son, Dr. Gerald Regni Jr., and his wife, Nancy, Philadelphia; grandchildren, Gabriella, Giancarlo and Maximillian; a sister, Janice Cooney and husband, Dennis, Florida; nieces, Jessica and Tracy Cooney; and Eileen and Renee D'Angelo.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Regni.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of June's life on May 19 with a brunch at the Radisson at Lackawanna Station hotel from noon to 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
