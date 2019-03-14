Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Keesler Marzani. View Sign

June Keesler Marzani, 88, Damascus Twp., and more recently Clark Summit, died Sunday after a brief illness.



Born in Damascus Twp., the daughter of the late Lawrence J. and Beryl E. Monington Keesler, she was valedictorian of Damascus High School class of 1948.



A devoted and cherished mother, June raised her family in Scranton and later returned to Damascus to care for her mother. She was involved in the Damascus Charge church community, where she performed in the Cantata Choir, served as lay preacher and taught Vacation Bible School and Bible studies to children, including creating original musical programs. She was a valued and decades-long member of the Unity and Pamona Granges, where she held several offices, including master granger and was once selected Granger of the Year. She managed Election Day dinners, organized Old Fiddlers performances and baked for every sale in the community. June was president of the Historical Society, lectured often and shared with all her incredible memories and historical trivia about Galilee, its founding, its people and its structures. She was active in the food pantry, the blood bank, "Ugly" quilting and veterans programs.



The family extends its heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff and friends at the Willowbrook Place, Mom's most recent home, and to the caring attendants at Allied Services Hospice.



Surviving are sons, Daniel and wife, Deborah, Redington Beach, Fla.; Matthew and wife, Rose, Scranton; and Raymond and wife, Monica, Clarks Summit; daughters, Laurie and husband, Joseph Youshock, Jessup; Valerie and husband, William Cameron, Archbald; Andrea Marzani and Larry Simon, Factoryville; and Nadine Burns, Mayfield; grandchildren, Jolie and Cody Youshock; Matthew and Nathan Marzani; Gregory and Alex Cameron; Adam, Erica and Dana Simon; Tyler Burns; Tobey Carter; Dr. Gunjan Shah; and Dr. Paurush Shah; great-grandchildren, Noah and Stevie June Howells; and Kelsey and Kurtis Carter; sister, Audrey Schmitt and husband, Bill, Beach Lake; brother, Dean Keesler, Virginia Beach; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by brother, Alden Keesler.



Funeral services will be held Saturday at noon at the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with the Rev. Jose L. Rodriguez, pastor of the Damascus Charge, as officiant.



Friends and family may pay their respects Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Graveside services and interment in Hillcrest Cemetery in Galilee will be held at a later date.



Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

1030 N Main Ave

Scranton , PA 18508

