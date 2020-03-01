|
June Lewis, 97, a former resident of Jackson Heights Apartments in Scranton, died Thursday at Allied Services Skilled Nursing. She was the widow of John R. Lewis Sr.
Born June 6, 1930, in Scranton, daughter of the late Lawrence and Catherine Sweeney, she worked as a seamstress at Manhattan Factory for many years. She loved traveling, reading, sitting in the sun and doing puzzles. June, who cherished being among her family and friends, also enjoyed playing bingo on Sundays and getting together with her sisters to play piano. She had the greatest love for her husband, children and all of her family.
Surviving are three children, Larry Lewis and wife, Joan, Sciota; David Lewis and wife, Karen; and Diane Rogers and husband, Joe, all of Scranton; four grandchildren, Jerry and Brian Lewis; Jennifer Rogers-Morgan and husband, Jeff; and Timothy Rogers and Tracy Zadrusky; six great-grandchildren, Sera, Jayne, Emma, Gracie and Anyia Lewis, and Miranda Rogers; great-great-grandchildren, David and Elana; daughter-in-law, Judy Lewis Corcoran and husband, John; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, John R. Lewis; grandson, David P. Lewis; and sisters, Mary Nemeth and husband, William; and Katherine Mikuski and husband, Walter.
The family would like to thank everyone on the second floor who took care of June at Allied Skilled Nursing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, Oram Street. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the chapel. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Food Pantry, Jackson Street, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 1, 2020