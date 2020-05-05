|
|
June M. Lown, 81, of Jefferson Twp., died Sunday at Geisinger Hospice, Wilkes-Barre. She was the wife of Loren "Skip" Lown. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Walter Maurer and Edward "Jim" Borosky.
Born in Madisonville, daughter of the late Robert and Grace Chambers McLain, she was a graduate of Moscow High School. June had been employed by Rita's Fashion Sportswear, Moscow, and was a driver for the North Pocono School District. After June had moved to Simpson, she became the Fell Twp. tax collector and served for more than 20 years.
June was known as a great person and was loved by many and will be missed by her family and friends.
She was a member of the Eastern Star, Laurel Chapter 67, Waymart, where she was a past matron, Paciga VFW Post Ladies Auxiliary, Simpson, and a member of the former Fell Twp. Golden Age Club.
Also surviving are four sons and their wives, John Maurer, Katy, Texas; James Maurer and Trudy, Moscow; Paul Maurer and Lorna, Carbondale; David Maurer and Becky, Lake Como; stepchildren, Loren Lown Jr. and Jean Marie, Jefferson Twp.; Ronald Lown and Mary Ann, Delaware; Roger Lown and Lauren, Philadelphia; Kathleen White and Larry, Carbondale; Janet Marie Boguski, Carbondale; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gene McLain, Madison Twp.; a sister, Betty Alt, Punxsutawney; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Leroy, Robert, Chester and Loyd McLain; and three sisters, Betty Williams, Evelyn Smith and Ester McLain.
A private graveside service will be conducted by her brother-in-law, the Rev. Ken Alt, at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Scranton Times on May 5, 2020