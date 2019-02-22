Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June M. Preschutti. View Sign

June M. Preschutti, 94, was a lifelong resident of Peckville. She died on Thursday at Mid Valley Health Care Center. She was married to the late Lando "Polo" Preschutti, who died in 1969.



Born in Peckville, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Bridget Surba Galuardi, being the oldest of five children. She was a 1941 graduate of Blakely High School, where she was the salutatorian of her class. June was a member of the PTA, the Altar and Rosary Society of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, a Cub Scout den mother and dance mom. During Peckville's centennial, she was a member of the "untouchabelles," and most recently, a committee member in the Coal Miners Remembered Organization, which erected a coal miners memorial at Mellow Park, Peckville, this past fall. She was also a charter member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Peckville, in which her family donated the land to erect the original Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on the corner of Main and Brook Street, Peckville. June and her husband Polo were the second couple married in the church in 1942.



She was a stay at home mom until the age of 45. Due to the death of her husband, her new role became financial provider for her children. She never complained about her situation and by learning how to drive a car, she found jobs at Grant's Retail Store and Silvestrini's and Crotti's bars. She was the most beloved bartender in the Valley! She eventually started working at Betty Brite Cleaners, where she worked for 27 years, retiring in 1990.



June adored her family and lived each day for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "Grammy June" attended all their activities and held "lifetime membership seating" at the Valley View Auditorium and football stadium for decades. She was a lover of life and more importantly, people, who she collected like priceless treasures on her life's journey. If she didn't know you, she would take such joy in asking you about your life and getting to know you. She knew everyone in the Valley and their family trees as well, thanks to her sharp memory, which stayed with her right up until the end. The simplest things are what mattered to June, like her little Victorian home filled with yard sale and antique shop finds. She loved reading, especially magazines and her newspaper, which she read cover to end, always informing her family of those that had married or passed away. Her coffee pot percolated all day and she loved having breakfast or lunch with family and friends. She enjoyed driving her car to her "hot spots": church, Pop Pop's, CVS, Quinn's Market and FNCB Bank, where she stopped for less banking and more coffee, cookies and conversation. She also loved the Dollar General where she would shop for the perfect cards. Known as "the card lady," June sent cards to everyone she knew, writing the most special words in her perfect cursive penmanship. If you were lucky enough to be a child in June's life, you most certainly received a card with a $1 bill in it or on special occasions her famous $2 bill.



Always the fashionista, June threw hand-me-downs and gifts together like a top designer, usually sporting one of her many scarves or her signature color pink! She never left the house without her Revlon "Cherries in the Snow" lipstick on. June also loved to dance and would dance her signature "one move" with anyone willing, no matter where she ran into them. Her wedding dancing was legendary! She lived by the golden rule: treat others as you would want to be treated.



June's greatest attributes were her ability to persevere through her infectious smile, and her deep gratitude and love for life and the people in it. She will be profoundly missed by her family, friends and community.



She is survived by her children, Jerry Preschutti and wife, Mary Kathryn; Gary Preschutti and daughter-in-law, Eileen Martini; and Diane Munley and husband, Richard; her grandchildren, Jerry Preschutti and wife, Heidi; Craig Preschutti; Bridget Boettcher and husband, Ed; Nate Preschutti and girlfriend, Kristyn Emmett; Armand Preschutti, Dylan and Lucas Munley; great-grandchildren, Haley, Zachary and Cole Preschutti, and Alana and Noah; a brother, Jimmy Galuardi and wife, Mary Lou; and a sister, Christine Nord; also many beloved nieces and nephews all over the country.



She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Preschutti, this past week; a brother, Albert "Uncle Brother" Galuardi and wife, Jesse; a sister, Betty Preschutti and husband, Geno.



The family would like to thank the staff at Allied Services Skilled Rehab and a special thanks to Mid Valley Health Care Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart, who gave such love and comfort to our mother and family in her final months. We are eternally grateful for your compassion, love and attention to our mother. We will never forget it. A special thank you also to Father Andy, who came into our mother's life at the perfect time and filled her life with such joy the final year of her life.



The funeral will be on Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment will take place at a later date at St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.



Viewing hours will be held today from 3 to 7 p.m. at James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville, Pa.

