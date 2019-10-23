Home

June R. Baker, 84, of Prompton, and formerly of South Canaan, Pa., and Hensonville, N.Y., died Friday evening at Regional Hospital of Scranton after surgery. Her loving husband of 62 years is Harold Baker.

Born March 18, 1935, in South Canaan, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Leah VanSickle Swingle. June was a member of the Free Methodist Church of South Canaan and the Maplecrest Free Methodist Church.

June was active in leading youth-group related activities, such as a successful singing group called, "the Living Faith Singers." They appeared on TV twice at a fundraising event for cerebral palsy. June also designed gowns for the six girls and hosted strawberry shortcake and maple sugar parties, among others.

June loved snowmobiling and appeared on television, representing Baker's Equipment. She was a devoted housewife and loving mother who helped raise four children. Later in life, she enjoyed coloring in adult coloring books.

Also surviving are daughters, Colleen Fila and husband, Timothy, of Honesdale; and Susan Mills, of Oklahoma; a son, Dale Baker and his wife, Amy, of Hutto, Texas; a son-in-law, Timothy Dutton, of Beach Lake; a brother, Lawrence Swingle, of South Canaan; grandchildren, Benjamin Dutton, Michael Baker, Kara Fila Fereno and Jack Fila; great-grandchildren, Abigail Dutton and Rowan Fereno; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tami Dutton; sister, Joan Loscig; and brothers, Ted and Charlie Swingle.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. in the Free Methodist Church of South Canaan, 19 St. Tikhon's Church Road, South Canaan.

Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Interment, Simon Cemetery, South Canaan. For directions, to share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 23, 2019
