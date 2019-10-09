|
June Wadlington passed into the hands of the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the age of 87. June was born in 1932 and grew up in West Nicholson, graduating from Nicholson High School in 1950. She married George Wadlington in 1951 and they were married for 38 years until his death in 1989.
She was an outgoing, outspoken, caring and trusting person who enjoyed her family, Mets baseball and NASCAR. In recent years, she lived in Collinsville, Va., and thoroughly enjoyed a day at the races in nearby Martinsville. She loved to crochet and sew and was able to sew just about anything. She was an avid reader, including the Bible which she read every night, reading it cover to cover many times over. She was an animal lover - especially dogs. She didn't go anywhere without her little dog, Peggy, usually in her lap.
She was a member of the John Wayne fan club and had a picture of him on her bedroom wall. She also had a soft spot for Johnny Cash and Charlie Pride. She never met a kid she didn't like and they felt the same way about her.
She was a member of West Nicholson United Methodist Church since childhood and sang in the choir there. She and her sisters, cousins and niece made up a singing group known as "the Family Singers." Besides Pennsylvania and Virginia, June had also lived in New York and Florida.
June was the daughter of the late Kenneth and L'Neita Rogers of West Nicholson. She is survived by her children, George Robert (George Bob) Wadlington, Bonnie Monell, Sheila Wadlington, Darrel Wadlington, Patrick Wadlington, and adoptive daughter, Christine Martin; brother, Carl Rogers; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, George; son, Roger; and sisters, Elaine Herman and Ruth Ann Jendreck.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 at Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home in Nicholson, with a funeral service following on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the West Nicholson United Methodist Church. Interment will be performed privately at Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst next to her beloved George. A funeral dinner will follow at Gin's Tavern in Factoryville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the West Nicholson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 151, Nicholson, PA 18446.
For directions or online condolences, visit www.litwinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 9, 2019