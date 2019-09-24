|
|
Justin Alexander Williams, 26, of Minooka and East Mountain sections, died Thursday from an overdose after his long battle with addiction. He no longer fights the demons that haunted him and has found peace.
Born in Scranton, son of Michael William and Kathy Krayer, he was a graduate of Scranton High School who worked in landscaping and construction. As his loving mother and father say, Justin's greatest accomplishment was painting his masterpiece, his son, Connor Williams. Justin enjoyed skateboarding, video games and his cat, Murray.
Surviving are his son, Connor; brother, Brendan Williams; grandmothers, Kathleen Williams and Alice Burke Krayer, all of Scranton; grandfather, Charles Krayer, Pittston; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Roland "Rolly" Williams.
A memorial service will be celebrated Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Friends may call starting at 5 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 24, 2019