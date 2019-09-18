|
Justin R. Masker, 41, of Clarks Summit, died suddenly Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.
Born in Scranton, son of Robert and Diline Rosenkrans Masker, he was a 1997 graduate of Abington Heights High School and worked numerous jobs before becoming disabled.
Justin enjoyed riding quads, building models and NASCAR. He was very involved with his nieces, especially cheering on the Impact Panther travel softball team.
Also surviving are two sisters, Heather Masker, Scranton; and Tiffany Masker, Ransom; and two nieces, Khira and Lacey.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. 418 S. State St. Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 18, 2019