Justine "Tina" Krohta Abdalla Lisenbee, 89, formerly of Archbald, died Wednesday at the Gardens Nursing Home, Scranton.
Born in Archbald, daughter of the late John and Mary Telep Krohta, Tina was a graduate of Archbald High School and Keystone College. Before retirement, she was a social worker at the Scranton Lackawanna Human Development Agency for many years. Known to her grandchildren and their friends as "Baba," she was sure to be in attendance at every baseball, basketball or football game that her grandchildren played. In the early 1970s, she was instrumental in forming the Archbald "Miss E" girls softball league. Most important to Tina was her family and grandchildren. Her other interests included cooking, reading, sewing and a love for animals.
Surviving are three daughters, Ann Sheroda, Scranton; Karan Abdalla-Oliver and husband, Robert, Wayne; and Barbara Beh, Spring Brook Twp., and her companion, Ed Stella; two sons, James J. Abdalla and wife, Joann, Scott Twp.; and David Abdalla and wife, Donna, Dickson City; grandchildren, Terri Mickavitz, Lindsay and Leslie Sheroda, David and Alex Abdalla, and Josh and Noah Beh; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James P. Abdalla; and her second husband, Charles "Bill" Lisenbee; a sister, Mary Krulikowsky; and brothers, John and Paul Krohta.
In light of the current health situation, services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the PSPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134; or Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Garden and especially her nurses, Jackie and Sue.
Published in Scranton Times on May 1, 2020