Karen A. Darbenzio, 62, of Dunmore, died Thursday morning at home surrounded by her loving family. She lost her battle fighting esophageal cancer. She is survived by her husband, Dino. The couple celebrated 34 years of marriage on June 22.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Zaccagnino Mele and was a 1974 graduate of Dunmore High School. She was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish and Immaculate Conception Church. She was the co-owner of Jonsal Corp. and served as its treasurer and previously worked for Mele Construction.



She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, godmother and friend and had much joy and pride for her family. She loved spending time in her yard and hosting and entertaining her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time on her boat at Lake Wallenpaupack and traveling. She also enjoyed Tuesday nights at the Honky Tonk with her friends and classmates, listening to her favorite band, Flashback. Karen was the matriarch of the family. Her values, impact and strong-will will be felt by her family and friends for eternity.



Also surviving are daughters, Desiree Fabri and husband, Brian, Lakeville; Mia Darbenzio and partner, Krista Kulp, Rehoboth Beach, Del.; stepdaughter, Davina Darbenzio Sims and husband, Mark, Warrior Run; a grandson, Bryson Fabri; and stepgrandchildren, Ethan and Paisley Sims; sisters, Angela Scarantino and husband, Stephen, Dunmore; and Beverly Mele Occulto, Clarks Summit; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was also preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Serena Fabri.



The funeral will be Monday from the Carlucci-Golden-Desantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Kurtz Street, Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.



Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Caring for Karen, c/o Desiree Fabri, 103 Poplar St., Lakeville, PA 18438.



To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 28, 2019