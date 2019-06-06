Karen A. Dillon, 55, Lake Ariel, died Wednesday at Allied Hospice Inpatient Unit in Scranton after an illness. She was the widow of James Dillon, who died Jan. 27, 1999.



Born Oct. 22, 1963, in Scranton, the daughter of Irene (Stritt) Mitchell, of Wilkes-Barre, and the late Gerard Mitchell. Before her illness, Karen was employed in retail sales for many years. She attended Elm Park United Methodist Church in Scranton.



Special thanks to the numerous doctors who cared for Karen throughout her illness.



Surviving are her companion, Philip Quinn, Lake Ariel; sisters, Susan Mitchell, Scranton; Linda Paterson and husband, Bill, Clarks Summit; and Christine Rose and husband, Barry, Old Forge; brothers, Bill Mitchell and wife, Maribeth, Scranton; Michael Mitchell, San Antonio, Texas; and Jerry Mitchell and wife, Jeanette, Peckville; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Karen was also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Audrienne Mitchell, in 2017.



Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton.



Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment and committal will be conducted at Dunmore Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow.



