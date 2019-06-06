Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard J Snowdon Funeral Home
1810 Sanderson Avenue
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-0712
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Dillon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen A. Dillon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen A. Dillon Obituary
Karen A. Dillon, 55, Lake Ariel, died Wednesday at Allied Hospice Inpatient Unit in Scranton after an illness. She was the widow of James Dillon, who died Jan. 27, 1999.

Born Oct. 22, 1963, in Scranton, the daughter of Irene (Stritt) Mitchell, of Wilkes-Barre, and the late Gerard Mitchell. Before her illness, Karen was employed in retail sales for many years. She attended Elm Park United Methodist Church in Scranton.

Special thanks to the numerous doctors who cared for Karen throughout her illness.

Surviving are her companion, Philip Quinn, Lake Ariel; sisters, Susan Mitchell, Scranton; Linda Paterson and husband, Bill, Clarks Summit; and Christine Rose and husband, Barry, Old Forge; brothers, Bill Mitchell and wife, Maribeth, Scranton; Michael Mitchell, San Antonio, Texas; and Jerry Mitchell and wife, Jeanette, Peckville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Karen was also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Audrienne Mitchell, in 2017.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton.

Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment and committal will be conducted at Dunmore Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow.

For online condolences to the family, visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now