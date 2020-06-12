|
Karen A. Drury, age 61, of The Villages, Fla., passed away on June 5.
Karen was born in Scranton, Pa. She was predeceased by her mother, Therese Ross Drury; by her brother, Joseph; and her nephews, Danny and Timothy.
Karen is survived by her father, James, at home; stepmother, Frances, at home; sister, Colleen, Florida; brothers, James, Oklahoma; Kevin, Florida; and John, Texas.
Karen loved dancing, attending Kiwanis bingo, and she was an outstanding swimmer winning numerous awards for swimming in during her lifetime.
Karen was a "Special" gift from God. Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla.
Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2020