Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Karen A. Smith Bossick Obituary
Karen A. Smith Bossick, 64, of West Scranton and formerly of Carbondale, died Feb. 18.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Montdale United Methodist Church, 961 Lakeland Drive, Olyphant, to be conducted by the Rev. Linda Eckersley, pastor. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Park, Scott Twp.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 10 until services. Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 26, 2020
