Karen Ann Berry, 76, of Dunmore, died at home on Monday. She and her husband, Albert J. "Al" Berry, celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary last Aug. 6.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late George and Agnes Stravinsky Harbaugh. Karen was a 1961 graduate of Scranton Central High School and before retirement was employed by Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, Dunmore, and had also been a member of the ILGWU.
She enjoyed entertaining family and friends, spending time in her backyard, and was an outstanding baker and cook.
Karen was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and especially grandmother. Her true pride and joy was caring for the lights of her life, her grandchildren. She also felt very blessed to have so many wonderful friends.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Mary Ann McDonald and the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, especially Kelly and Charlene, for all their devoted care.
Also surviving are a daughter, Karen Dougherty, Dunmore; sons, Albert Berry Jr., Dickson City; and Mark Berry and wife, Mary, Greenfield Twp.; grandchildren, Jerry Dougherty Jr. and Patrick Dougherty, Brandon, Christopher and Connor Berry; a sister, Georgia Granza; sisters-in-law, Carol Berry and Mary Margaret Bartkovsky, both of Dunmore; a former daughter-in-law, Marcia Berry, Seminole, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Harbaugh; and a brother-in-law, Thomas Berry.
As per Karen's wishes, there will not be any visitation or funeral service.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; Adopt-A-Boxer Rescue, P.O. Box 154, Olyphant, PA 18447; or to the , 1300 Old Plank Road, Mayfield, PA 18433.
Arrangement and care provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Directors, Dunmore. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2020