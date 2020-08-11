Home

Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
(704) 332-7133
Karen Ann Leon McLaughlin

Karen Ann Leon McLaughlin Obituary

Karen Ann Leon McLaughlin, 77, of Charlotte, N.C., passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, after a short illness; her husband and most importantly, love of her life, Moe, at her side.

Born July 29, 1943, in Connecticut, she was raised in Scranton, Pa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Dorothy Burns Leon. Karen was part of a huge Lebanese community with an extended family of cousins, uncles and aunts. She was very proud of her Lebanese heritage.

Karen is survived by her husband, John McLaughlin Sr. (Moe), of 55 years; children, John Jr., of Charlotte, N.C.; Michelle, of Collierville, Tenn.; and Jason (Katie), of Concord, N.C. She was incredibly devoted to her granddaughters, Kathleen, Lauren and Allison Pfingstag, and Ella Erickson. Also, a brother, Bedway "Buddy" Leon (Jackie), of Clarks Summit, Pa.; four sisters, Cheryl Hofsommer, of Scranton, Pa.; Mary Jo Zahorchak (Dennis), of Scranton, Pa.; Lillian Crapella (Frank), of Clarks Summit, Pa.; and Dorothy Nichols (Paul), of Scranton, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Memphis, TN.

Please visit the funeral home website (www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com) to read her full obituary and photos.

