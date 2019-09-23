Home

Karen Ann Moore Obituary
Karen Ann Moore, 71, of Dunmore, died Saturday morning at the Riverside Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Taylor. Her husband of 14 years is Arthur Moore.

Born in Port Chester, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Catherine Papalardo Budries. A graduate of Port Chester High School in New York, she went to college at Farmingdale State College and later received a business/marketing degree at Utica College and was also an independent licensed realtor. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church.

Karen enjoyed watching movies and was a talented artist. She also enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters.

Also surviving are two sons, William Cook and his wife, Michele and their children, Karen's beloved grandchildren, Alexandra and Gianna Cook, Utica, New York; and David Cook, Los Angeles; and a brother, David Budries, Connecticut.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Judith Elliot.

A blessing service will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m. from the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

The family will receive friends from 2 until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 23, 2019
