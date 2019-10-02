|
Karen C. Lynch, 48, of Scott Twp., entered in eternal rest on Sept. 30 at Allied Services Hospice Center. Karen fought a 10-year battle with cancer with the same courage, dignity and grace by which she lived her entire life.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Robert and Marilyn Barneko-O'Leary of Scott Twp. Karen graduated magna cum laude from Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science and was a computer analyst at the Social Security Administration in Maryland prior to returning to Scott Twp. Karen loved music, especially the piano, and was encouraged by her music teacher, Michael Popick of Scranton, to become a piano teacher herself at the age of 18. She touched many young lives through her love of music as a teacher, friend and role model.
In recent years, she became an active member of the music worship team at Parker Hill Community Church, where she was a member. Karen's life always reflected her deep love for the Lord, and she touched the lives of so many by being a living example of His love.
She is survived by her loving husband, Christopher Lynch, and their son, Joshua, Scott Twp.; brother, Robert and wife, Tammy; and nieces, Taylor and Jordan Wheeler.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael.
The family would like to especially thank the compassionate care she received from the nursing staff at Allied Services Hospice. She was encouraged by visits from family and friends, especially countless days by Pam Williams, Trish Kaffka and Dr. Lee Davis, for both her physical and spiritual needs.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Parker Hill Church, 607 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, PA 18411. Interment will follow in Valley View Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are to be made to the 410 Bridge, 3955 Marconi Drive, Suite 205, Alpharetta, GA 30005.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral and Cremation Services Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 2, 2019